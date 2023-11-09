Frito-Lay Recalls Off The Eaten Path Veggie Crisps For Milk Allergy Risk

Frito-Lay North America, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, has issued a voluntary recall of certain packages of its Off the Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) consumer alert issued on November 9, 2023. The recall affects 16,100 6¼-ounce bags of the brand's chickpea-based snack food that may contain undeclared milk products.

The possible contamination is linked to potential contact with caramel-seasoned crisps during processing. The voluntary recall follows an investigation triggered by a consumer complaint, as the potential presence of milk could cause a severe allergic reaction in people who are highly sensitive to milk products, though no adverse reactions had yet been reported at the time of publication.

According to the FDA's consumer alert, the recall specifically targets Off the Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps sold beginning September 13, 2023, at retail stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The recall also includes e-commerce transactions fulfilled by facilities in the affected locations.