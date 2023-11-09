Frito-Lay Recalls Off The Eaten Path Veggie Crisps For Milk Allergy Risk
Frito-Lay North America, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, has issued a voluntary recall of certain packages of its Off the Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) consumer alert issued on November 9, 2023. The recall affects 16,100 6¼-ounce bags of the brand's chickpea-based snack food that may contain undeclared milk products.
The possible contamination is linked to potential contact with caramel-seasoned crisps during processing. The voluntary recall follows an investigation triggered by a consumer complaint, as the potential presence of milk could cause a severe allergic reaction in people who are highly sensitive to milk products, though no adverse reactions had yet been reported at the time of publication.
According to the FDA's consumer alert, the recall specifically targets Off the Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps sold beginning September 13, 2023, at retail stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The recall also includes e-commerce transactions fulfilled by facilities in the affected locations.
I bought Chickpea Veggie Crisps, now what?
To date, there have been no reported instances of allergic reactions to the potentially contaminated packages of Off the Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps. Furthermore, the recall does not impact any additional Off The Eaten Path products, flavors, sizes, or variety packs. Frito-Lay encourages consumers who have purchased the recalled product, or who suspect an allergic reaction after consuming it, to immediately throw it away.
The recall specifically affects bags of Off the Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps sold on or after September 13, 2023, with both a sell-by date of March 12, 2024, and any one of three manufacturing codes: 55432514MH, 55432516MH, and 55432517MH. In the instance of a food recall, the FDA advises consumers to thoroughly clean and sanitize any surfaces that have been in contact with the potentially contaminated item.
The agency also suggests that consumers who suspect an allergic reaction contact their healthcare provider and report the issue to either the FDA or the company that issued the voluntary recall. Consumers who believe they have purchased potentially contaminated bags of Off the Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps can call the company's consumer relations line at 1-844-683-7284 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CST.