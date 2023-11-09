Use Crispy Chickpeas In Place Of Croutons For A Gluten-Free Soup Topping

Soup is a comforting meal providing warming and hearty sustenance on a cold day. While croutons offer the perfect crunchy topping to contrast with the brothy foundation or pureed ingredients, crispy chickpeas are a delicious gluten-free alternative.

We're used to throwing raw chickpeas into salads or blending them into creamy hummus, but they become an even more flavorful ingredient as a roasted topping. Plus, they offer a balance of carbohydrates and protein that'll enhance a soup's nutritional value as well as its depth of flavor and texture.

Like croutons, preparing crispy chickpeas involves tossing them with oil and seasonings over a baking sheet and roasting them. Oven-roasting chickpeas brings out their nutty, buttery aspects while also integrating flavors from the oils and seasonings. Their creamy, starchy raw texture transforms into a delightfully light, airy crunch. Plus, they dry out enough to achieve an absorbent porosity so they can soak up the flavors of your soup, too. Roasted chickpeas take half an hour or more to roast, giving you the perfect window to assemble your soup or reheat leftovers. If you have any extra chickpeas, they can also substitute croutons on a salad or make a healthy afternoon snack.