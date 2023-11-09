Boil Noodles In A Shallow Pan For A Time-Saving Pasta Hack

When it comes to cooking pasta, the traditional method often involves a large pot of boiling water and a considerable amount of waiting time. However, a simple yet effective hack can improve this conventional method — boiling noodles in a shallow pan. This innovative approach involves using a wide, low-depth pan instead of a deep pot. The technique is beneficial for two primary reasons.

First, it requires much less water, just enough to cover the pasta. With less water to heat, it reaches boiling point more quickly, thus reducing the overall cooking time. Furthermore, with less water to heat, less energy is consumed, making it a sustainable choice for environmentally conscious cooks. The reduced volume of water also results in a starchy, concentrated liquid perfect for making sauces, unlike in traditional large-pot cooking where most of the starchy goodness is lost as it gets diluted in a large volume of water and subsequently drained away.

The process of cooking pasta in a shallow pan is straightforward. Choose a pan wide enough to accommodate the pasta, put the pasta in, add enough cold water to cover it, and bring it to a boil (this is the cold-start method, which saves even more cooking time). As it cooks, stir occasionally to prevent sticking and ensure even cooking. Once ready, reserve some of the pasta water and drain the noodles. But that's not all.