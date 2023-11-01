Why You Should Start Cooking Your Pasta In Cold Water

Cooking pasta is more than just a routine kitchen task, it is an essential skill that spans various cuisines and dishes. The conventional method involves bringing a large pot of salted water to a vigorous boil before adding the pasta. However, an alternative technique that starts with cold water has been gaining popularity and might just revolutionize your pasta-cooking routine.

Starting noodles in cold water is unexpectedly efficient. This method reduces the overall cooking time. Since the pasta sits in cold water initially, it has more time to absorb water, allowing it to cook through more quickly once the water begins to boil. It's a timesaver, especially when preparing a quick meal or feeding a large group.

Energy efficiency is another significant advantage of this cold water technique since boiling a pot of water is energy-intensive and time-consuming. By starting with cold water, the amount of time the stove is on full blast is reduced, conserving energy. Cooking pasta this way also releases more starch into the water which is a valuable component when it comes to making sauces.