Is There A Difference Between Tempered And Plain Melted Chocolate?

Whether you're crafting homemade sea salt brownie brittle or indulging in some dark chocolate raspberry cheesecake truffles, one essential ingredient you'll need is liquid chocolate. You might be wondering why we don't simply call it "melted chocolate." Well, there's a good reason for that. The way you melt chocolate can lead to two very different types of liquid chocolate: plain "melted" or "tempered" chocolate.

At first glance, melted and tempered chocolate might look the same — they both involve heating a chocolate bar until it becomes liquid. But, when you look closer, you'll notice some significant differences, particularly in their textures and appearances. Melted chocolate tends to have a dull color and a somewhat mushy, syrupy texture. On the other hand, tempered chocolate is glossy and smooth, and maintains a solid consistency similar to regular solid chocolate.

Making melted chocolate is quite straightforward. You just need to heat it until it goes from solid to liquid. However, the simplicity of this process comes at a cost. The heat causes the cocoa fat to melt and separate, forming an unstable network of tiny crystals on a microscopic level. This results in a dull, uneven appearance and a mushy texture. These problems won't be a big deal if you're incorporating the chocolate into a dish, like in traditional chocolate brownies. However, if you're crafting confections where the chocolate takes center stage, melted chocolate may not be the best choice.