Add A Burst Of Sweetness To Your Pizza With Nectarines

One of the best parts about Murray's Italian-inspired recipe is that it can serve as a wonderful base to customize and add your toppings of choice. Stone fruits such as nectarines are naturally sweet with a hint of tartness. They have a fresh, lightly floral flavor to them. When thinking of other ingredients you can include on your pizza to pair with them, you can go in two directions. You can try and find flavors that directly complement the nectarines and have a similar flavor family, or you can look for ingredients that balance the nectarine flavor by introducing contrasting flavors or textures.

If you want to bring out that sweetness and floral notes of the fruit consider using Italian herbs like basil, oregano, or rosemary. These also have a light amount of sweetness to them and can pronounce more of the earthy, floral flavors of the fruit. You can either use whole leaves of these herbs or chop them up fine. If you're concerned about the apricot being too sweet for the pizza, you may consider using other Italian toppings such as olives or mozzarella.

You also add almonds as they contrast with nectarines both flavor-wise and texturally. They bring a nice crunch and a salty flavor to cut through some of that nectarine flavor. Meanwhile, lemon zest is another great add-on that will enhance the other ingredients present with its citric flavor and cut through the sweetness of nectarines due to its natural bitterness.