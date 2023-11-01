Shake Shack Debuts 3 Holiday Milkshakes Inspired By The New Trolls Movie

When you order one of the new Shake Shack holiday milkshakes, you'll get more than just a sweet drink. Each shake comes with a "Trolls"-themed takeout bag, cup, and tray liner, per the press release. And if you order online, through the chain's app, or at an in-store kiosk for pickup, you can use the code "FAVESHAKE" to get a second shake free from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. until November 30. Poppy's Sugar Cookie Shake costs $7.49 while the other two go for $7.29.

If you live in Los Angeles, you can give yourself the gift of a "Trolls"-themed experience by visiting the West Hollywood Shake Shack location. The collaboration features an interactive musical experience with songs from the new movie, giveaways, and "Trolls" characters perched on the store's roof.

"We're excited to partner with Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation to bring the world of "Trolls" from the big screen to life in our Shacks," said Jay Livingston, Chief Marketing Officer at Shake Shack, per the press release. "It was so much fun taking inspiration from these colorful, beloved characters to create a trio of shakes, and can't wait for our guests to get a taste of "Trolls" magic this holiday season, sparkles included." Based on the success of the chain's previous collaborations, including one with "Super Mario Bros" earlier this year, Shake Shack plans to continue to focus on brand partnerships soon.