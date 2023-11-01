Top Your Next Pulled Pork Sandwich With A Sizzling Fried Egg
The humble fried egg has emerged as an unwittingly popular burger topping, and it belongs on all of your other hot, meaty sandwiches in the same fashion. Specifically, if you haven't been slapping a sizzlin' yolk on top of your pulled pork sammies, it's time to start.
Steaming, sizzling pulled pork is the protein-packed comfort food perfect for fall tailgates and crowd-pleasing dinners on busy weeknights. With the addition of an umami fried egg, your go-to pulled pork sandwich is about to get even heartier, more succulent, and more crave-able.
As you make your pulled pork, opt for a fat-marbled pork shoulder of meat to ensure a moist, chewy, savory bite. Then, just slap a fried egg on top of your sandwich before serving. For even more flavor, you could also hit your egg with a generous sprinkle of seasonings as it fries in the pan. Old Bay, red chili flakes, garlic powder, onion powder, and cracked black pepper would all be delicious.
There's no doubt about it — this is a substantial sandwich, and as such, it's crying out for a bun sturdy enough to serve as a successful vehicle for all those savory fillings. A regular old hamburger bun might not cut it. A semolina bun from the deli or two thick, lightly toasted slabs of country white bread would get the job done. And for Wisconsin foodies, a Sheboygan hard roll would also be great here.
Don't stop with the fried egg
With the proper bun, your elevated pulled pork sandwich doesn't have to stop at the fried egg. Feel free to stuff your sammy with other complementary fillings like chorizo, fried potato wedges, barbecue sauce, sharp white cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, dill pickle spears, chopped chives, crispy fried onion frizzles, Kewpie mayonnaise, or whatever else your heart (and stomach) desires. Although, there's nothing in the rule book that says your pulled-pork-fried-egg combo necessarily has to be served on bread at all. The duo would be delicious on top of a basket of fries, tater tots, or nachos. (Dare we say, bar snack of our dreams?)
To serve, pair your fried egg pulled pork sandwich with a side of punchy whole-grain mustard potato salad and a bowl of sweet, refreshing cubed watermelon for a light finish. For a stick-to-your-ribs breakfast that'll keep foodies fueled all morning, pair your pulled pork fried egg sammy with some cubed breakfast potatoes and a cup of freshly-squeezed orange juice.
These hearty sandwiches are also a thrifty dish for serving crowds at potlucks, parties, and backyard barbecues. Just set out a crock pot of pulled pork and let guests serve themselves. All you'll have to do is fry up the eggs, which makes for quick and low-maintenance prep.