Top Your Next Pulled Pork Sandwich With A Sizzling Fried Egg

The humble fried egg has emerged as an unwittingly popular burger topping, and it belongs on all of your other hot, meaty sandwiches in the same fashion. Specifically, if you haven't been slapping a sizzlin' yolk on top of your pulled pork sammies, it's time to start.

Steaming, sizzling pulled pork is the protein-packed comfort food perfect for fall tailgates and crowd-pleasing dinners on busy weeknights. With the addition of an umami fried egg, your go-to pulled pork sandwich is about to get even heartier, more succulent, and more crave-able.

As you make your pulled pork, opt for a fat-marbled pork shoulder of meat to ensure a moist, chewy, savory bite. Then, just slap a fried egg on top of your sandwich before serving. For even more flavor, you could also hit your egg with a generous sprinkle of seasonings as it fries in the pan. Old Bay, red chili flakes, garlic powder, onion powder, and cracked black pepper would all be delicious.

There's no doubt about it — this is a substantial sandwich, and as such, it's crying out for a bun sturdy enough to serve as a successful vehicle for all those savory fillings. A regular old hamburger bun might not cut it. A semolina bun from the deli or two thick, lightly toasted slabs of country white bread would get the job done. And for Wisconsin foodies, a Sheboygan hard roll would also be great here.