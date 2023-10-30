If You're Not Frying Your Eggs With Chickpeas, You're Doing It Wrong

Eggs are an extremely versatile breakfast ingredient — they can be poached, baked, folded into an omelet, and scrambled. Yet, sometimes they just need something more. Perhaps more protein, or an earthier, nuttier taste. Frying them up with chickpeas gives them everything they need; it'll make you wonder why you never thought of it before.

Like eggs, chickpeas have a milder flavor, making it the perfect palate to play around with herbs and spices. Together, the crispy breakfast can be almost anything you need it to be. A crunchy, savory addition to veggie burgers? Check. The perfect high-protein component to your grain bowl? Also, check.

Frying eggs with chickpeas is simple. Start out with our crispy chickpeas recipe. Once they start to crisp up in the pan, make egg-sized pockets in the chickpeas and crack an egg in there. When the eggs have cooked to your liking, remove them from the pan, along with any lingering chickpeas.