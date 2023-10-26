For Richer Homemade Pork And Beans, Don't Drain Your Canned Goods

Nineties alternative band Weezer famously equated pork and beans with self-actualization and brazen adolescent confidence. But, before the "Red Album" rocked the radio waves in 2008, the humble dish that inspired the anthem was already enjoying a ravenous fanbase of its own. In Ian Fleming's "Dr. No," James Bond searches for clues in a pile of "debris and Quarrel unearthed a couple of unopened tins of Heinz pork and beans." During WWII, the U.K.'s Ministry of Food classified canned Heinz beans as an "essential food" during rationing.

While brands like Van Camp's and Campbell's continue to serve this dish in a can, diehard fans will say there's nothing like homemade — and a thin sauce won't cut it. Classic pork and beans recipes are made from dried beans, and the thickening agent in the sauce comes from the natural starches that seep out of the beans as they hydrate. Today, modern cooks make their own recipes using canned beans. News flash: You might be dumping the most important ingredient down the drain.

For many fans, the most crave-able element of pork and beans is the velvety sauce with its complex, dimensional profile, simultaneously sweet, savory, salty, and smoky. But, its rich creaminess is just as important as its flavor. When you crack open your can of beans to whip up this warming comfort dish, hold onto the canning liquid.