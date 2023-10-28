13 Canned Ingredients To Elevate Slow Cooker Meals

When it comes to weeknight timesavers, the slow cooker is the unsung hero of the kitchen. The set-it-and-forget-it appliance has been a staple of busy households for decades for its minimal prep and mouthwatering results. From soup to barbecue and even French toast, there's not much this multi-use appliance can't handle.

Of course, there are a few tips and tricks to cooking with a slow cooker. For the ultimate dump-and-go appliance, a programmable model is a must. You'll also want to pre-heat your slow cooker to coax maximum flavor out of your ingredients. And yes, there is a difference between a Crockpot and a slow cooker. But, at the end of the day, what matters most is what you put into the pot.

Soups, stews, and slow-cooked meats are all perfectly delicious one-pot wonders, but sometimes they seem to be missing that extra oomph that comes from cooking on a stovetop or in the oven. Tips like searing meat or sauteeing vegetables in advance can take up precious prep time that not every busy cook has in abundance. Often-overlooked canned goods can provide a wonderfully easy shortcut to maximum slow cooker flavor. Take your next weeknight dinner from bland to bold with minimal effort by adding one of these under-the-radar canned ingredients.