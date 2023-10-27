The Twist On A Thanksgiving Classic Carla Hall Is Making This Year - Exclusive

Thanksgiving is a time for families to gather and feast on some of the most wonderful culinary delights of the year: Roasted turkey, homemade pies, and buttery mashed potatoes — to name just a few. We caught up with Carla Hall at this year's New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF) where we sought her culinary guidance and got an exclusive sneak peek at her plans for the upcoming Thanksgiving meal.

While the Thanksgiving holiday is all about tradition, there's nothing more exciting than putting an innovative twist on a beloved classic. This year, Hall is tackling pie. "So the new thing that I'm baking this year — I think other people have done it — I'm doing a sweet po pumpkin pie," she shared. "I grew up with sweet potato pie. People love pumpkin pie up here. So I'm mixing them ... I have to tell you, I made it a couple of weeks ago and I ate almost the whole pie. It is so delicious."