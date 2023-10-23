The Simple Tip To Add More Flavor To Vegetables When Making Jambalaya
A harmony of rich and spicy flavors, jambalaya is a staple in Louisiana cuisine. Whether you prefer Creole jambalaya, which includes a touch of tomato, or the Cajun version that omits the savory fruit, the dish exemplifies the excellence of New Orleans cooking. If you're attempting to make this masterpiece at home, elevate the dish with this simple tip: Cook the vegetables in leftover sausage fat.
Though the pieces of onion, bell peppers, and celery in jambalaya aren't the focal points, they add an earthy undertone to this rich recipe. To infuse them with the smoky, well-seasoned flavor of Andouille sausage, brown the vegetables in the leftover oil, achieving a decadent, caramelized taste.
Retaining the sausage fat for cooking the vegetables is the key to our traditional jambalaya recipe. After cooking the sausage in the skillet, don't drain the oil. Simply add the vegetables, browning them in the salty, flavorful juices. Once the vegetables are soft, incorporate the rice and broth into the same pan.
How to season veggies for plant-based jambalaya
If you prefer your meals without meat, you don't have to sacrifice flavor when exploring other protein options. In this spicy vegan jambalaya recipe, for example, you simply saute the vegetables with vegan Italian sausage. Alongside rice, let the veggies and sausage simmer in a stew of tomatoes and kidney beans, seasoned with Cajun spices, Tabasco, and paprika.
To infuse the vegetables and rice with an aromatic and earthy flavor, consider sauteing with vegetable stock. The savory, umami-rich flavor of either homemade or store-bought vegetable stock will be absorbed by the vegetables, adding depth to your vegan jambalaya.
For Creole jambalaya, experiment with the types of diced tomatoes you use to bring a unique dimension to the dish. While regular tomatoes work well, fire-roasted diced tomatoes can add smokiness if you opt to omit sausage. You can also swap out green peppers for red or orange bell peppers to introduce a hint of sweetness.