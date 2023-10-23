The Simple Tip To Add More Flavor To Vegetables When Making Jambalaya

A harmony of rich and spicy flavors, jambalaya is a staple in Louisiana cuisine. Whether you prefer Creole jambalaya, which includes a touch of tomato, or the Cajun version that omits the savory fruit, the dish exemplifies the excellence of New Orleans cooking. If you're attempting to make this masterpiece at home, elevate the dish with this simple tip: Cook the vegetables in leftover sausage fat.

Though the pieces of onion, bell peppers, and celery in jambalaya aren't the focal points, they add an earthy undertone to this rich recipe. To infuse them with the smoky, well-seasoned flavor of Andouille sausage, brown the vegetables in the leftover oil, achieving a decadent, caramelized taste.

Retaining the sausage fat for cooking the vegetables is the key to our traditional jambalaya recipe. After cooking the sausage in the skillet, don't drain the oil. Simply add the vegetables, browning them in the salty, flavorful juices. Once the vegetables are soft, incorporate the rice and broth into the same pan.