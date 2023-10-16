What Are Brandywine Tomatoes And How Are They Best Used?

There's nothing quite like a peak-ripened, heirloom tomato that's bursting with flavor. Heirloom tomatoes are one of the most beloved crops of the late summer and early fall seasons. Among these heirloom variations is the Brandywine tomato (Solanum Lycopersicum), a large Amish heirloom that has long been prized for its sweet flavor and size. In fact, Brandywine tomatoes are so well revered in the tomato community that they are often hailed as one of the best-tasting tomatoes you can find.

Think of the Brandywine tomato as the poster child of what a good summer tomato should be. They are used as the defacto example when judging what other heirloom tomatoes should taste and look like. It's a big role to fill in the tomato world. But the Brandywine consistently holds the standard year after year. In addition to being well loved across all tomato lovers, the Brandywine tomato is simple to cultivate making it a staple of farmers markets across the U.S.