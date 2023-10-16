Pouring Boiling Water Over A Whole Turkey Is A Holiday Game Changer

The first step to ensure crispy turkey skin is to dry the bird prior to cooking. However, this can only address the outside of the turkey's skin and does nothing to the moisture and fat within it and under it. That fat usually comes in the form of collagen, and it's important to partially break it down into gelatin in order for the crispy magic to occur. This is where the boiling water shower comes in handy, prepping the skin for the oven's work.

The next issue is how to do this safely and effectively. You can either pour boiling water over a chicken, or submerge it in boiling water to accomplish this goal. We don't recommend submerging a whole turkey, for the simple reasons that you'd need a stock pot big enough to hold it, oodles of time for all that water to boil, and a block and tackle to get the bird in and out of there. Instead, securely place a rack large enough to accommodate the bird over the sink and slowly pour boiling water over it. You will have accomplished your task once the turkey's skin has shrunk and turned translucent. Pat it dry thoroughly with paper towels, then it's ready to cook while you get ready to eat some cracklin' crispy skin.