Cranberry Collard Green Rolls Recipe

Although kale has been taking center stage lately there is another leafy vegetable that deserves its time in the spotlight: collard greens. This hearty green, used frequently in the South, is quite the versatile one. You can use it in soups, stir-fries, omelets, pesto, savory oats, and more. It's part of the cruciferous family of vegetables so it's absolutely packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn puts collards to good use with this cranberry collard green rolls recipe. "In an effort to reduce processed foods I am always on the hunt for creative ways to swap out something processed with a more natural ingredient," Hahn explains. "Using collard greens as a wrap does just that — it eliminates the need to use a processed wrap and it provides a nutrient dense substitute." Plus, it provides a pretty nifty way to use up the greens in case you got a little overzealous at the grocery store.