Jacques Pépin's Favorite Ways To Cook With Turkey Wings - Exclusive

One of beloved French chef Jacques Pépin's many wonders is how he seamlessly integrates his deep knowledge of French cuisine and shares it with American audiences, making the art of cooking refined, delicious, and — perhaps most importantly — accessible. In celebration of his latest cookbook "Cooking My Way," Pépin sat down for an exclusive interview with Tasting Table to discuss some of his favorite recipes, and during our discussion, he gave us several innovative takes on what to do with all of those Thanksgiving turkey leftovers.

"I didn't discover turkey in America, but I discovered Thanksgiving — we don't celebrate in France," he explained. "With the dark meat, you can do a beautiful fricassee of turkey ... I use that [recipe] a lot when I have turkey for Thanksgiving, then for two or three days, I have turkey dishes. You can [make] them with rice or with potato or with anything like that; it will come out good." Pépin also noted that he enjoys turkey wings even outside of the Thanksgiving season — in fact, one of the most exciting and unexpected turkey dishes in "Cooking My Way" is his recipe for grilled turkey wings.