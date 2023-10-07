16 Tips For Giving Your Salad A Creamy Upgrade

The word "salad" may for some people invoke the image of a sad plate of wilted lettuce, an obligatory side dish, or the order of a friend who's always on a health kick. For others who play around with ingredients and dressings and aren't afraid to add a little more, they can be an exciting and satisfying dish that one can look forward to or even crave. One way to make a salad a bit more filling and more delicious is to add ingredients or dressings that give it extra creaminess

Creaminess and salads have always gone together — just think of the bottled Italian dressing in your fridge, a classic Caeser salad, or your favorite potato salad. Creaminess means adding extra richness, substance, flavor, or all of the above and doesn't always have to be achieved by adding cream (although that's always an option, too). Gone are the days when salads are limited to just greens, or cut-up cucumber and tomatoes, there are multiple ways to give your salad a creamy upgrade. Some have existed in different cultures for ages, and some are because of new internet trends, but all are bound to take your salad to the next level. Here are a few of our favorite ways to do so.