How Many Apples Do You Actually Need For A Pie?

The general size of the apples you choose and how you cut them for the filling are two major aspects to take into consideration. Around 5 to 6 cups of thinly sliced, firm apples seems to be the sweet spot for a 9-inch pie. Generally speaking, a medium apple around 2 ½ to 3 inches in diameter will translate to about one cup when thinly sliced, minced, or otherwise finely chopped. If you're preparing them in blockier portions (like thick slices or cubes), you might end up with roughly another ⅓ cup from one apple. In simple terms, the finer you cut the apples, the more you'll need for the filling.

Of course, converting smaller or larger apples into the same measurements involves a lot of approximation. While you won't know for certain until you're actually cutting and prepping the apples, you can make a rough mathematical estimate that a large apple between 3 ½ to 4 inches in diameter will yield around ⅓ or ½ more than a medium apple would. Meanwhile, a small apple around 2 inches will yield roughly ⅓ cup less.

However, another complicated aspect of trying to measure out apples is the fact that they reduce at varying rates while baking. One way to cut out as much of the guesswork as possible is to pre-cook your apple pie filling to get most of the reduction out of the way. This will let you accurately eyeball the filling once it's in the crust.