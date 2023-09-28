The Secret To Cooking With Pantry Ingredients, According To Jacques Pépin - Exclusive

Instead of looking toward a recipe for inspiration for your next meal, consider opening your pantry and surveying what supplies you already have in the house. It's a technique Jacques Pépin often utilizes at home — and he told us he wants home cooks to recognize that it can lead to deeply satisfying meals.

"Certainly, I use a lot of stuff from my pantry," he said. "Pasta is one of them. When people come to eat unexpectedly, I [always] have pasta. With pasta, you can put in all kinds of vegetables that you have around. A soup with canned beans is also very good ... You can do [a soup] with meat, you can do one with fish."

There are even some ingredients where Pépin actually prefers using canned versions, such as canned clams for his famous New England clam chowder. "Canned clams are very good because they are cooked for a long time. They are tender," he explained. "You can cook clams, you can eat clams raw — which I love, they're very nice and smooth ... But if you cook them for five minutes, they turn into pieces of rubber."

And if you find your pantry stock somewhat limited, Pépin suggests mixing things up with whatever you do have on hand. "Even if you have leftover pasta, you can reuse it," he said. "Put a little bit of fresh herbs in it and a can of beans and then you have another dish."

