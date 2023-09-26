Christina Tosi Gives Us The Scoop On Milk Bar's New Twix-Inspired Candy Bar Sundae

Birthday cakes stuffed with bright orange Cheetos seasoning, ice cream soaked in cornflakes cereal, and cake truffles filled with taco shells ... it's always an adventure guessing what chef Christina Tosi and the flavor team at Milk Bar will come up with next. You can order a wide selection of Milk Bar's playful and eye-catching naked cakes online, as well as most of the bakery's line of pies, cookies, and cake truffles. The iconic Cereal Milk ice cream is even available at grocery stores everywhere. But for a taste of one of Milk Bar's special soft serve sundaes, you'll need to visit one of the bakery's 11 brick-and-mortar locations in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, or Bellevue, Washington. We recently chatted with Tosi about Milk Bar's newest seasonal sundae and then headed to the bakery's flagship location in New York City for a taste of the new treat.

As part of the menu of fall desserts that launched this month, Milk Bar is offering a special Candy Bar Sundae, available now through November 26 (or while supplies last). Like Halloween trick-or-treating for grown-ups, the sundae flavors pull inspiration from those coveted bags of candy bars that were worth their weight in gold growing up. "It's like an inside-out candy bar," Tosi tells us in an exclusive interview. "Kind of like a love letter to a Twix." Luckily, you won't have to trade away your last Snickers bar to get a taste of this nostalgic sundae.