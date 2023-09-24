13 Best Dressings For Potato Salad

There are few potluck staples as versatile as potato salad. Switch up the herbs, add in some new flavor enhancers, or even change up the type of spud you use and you've got an entirely new side dish to share with friends and family.

When it comes to whipping up a winning bowl of potato salad, there are a few tried-and-true tricks to have up your sleeve. First and foremost is choosing the right spud. Waxy varieties like new potatoes, fingerlings, and red potatoes are often considered the best type of potatoes for classic recipes due to their low starch and high water content. This combination of attributes helps these potatoes maintain their shape through all the boiling and mixing that goes into making the dish. As an added bonus, they typically don't need to be peeled.

Other equally important tips for making the absolute best potato salad include steaming your spuds to prevent a watery final product, adding the dressing while the potatoes are still warm (but not hot) for maximum flavor absorption, and tossing in crunchy elements like raw veggies for a satisfying textural contrast.

There's a lot to consider when making the perfect potato salad, from the spuds to the mix-ins. But the flavorful glue that ties it all together is the dressing. Creamy, earthy, vinegary, or umami, these dressings just might elevate your next batch of potato salad from boring to mindblowing.