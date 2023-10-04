Sugarfina And Chopin Vodka Debut A Line Of Martini-Inspired Candies

As we head into the colder fall and winter months, our diets typically shift. Away we move from the fresh, light tastes of summer as we welcome the richer, more sumptuous culinary delights enjoyed with cold weather and the holidays. So it makes total sense that vodka-maker Chopin has teamed up with luxury candy boutique Sugarfina just in time for the parties and gift-giving incumbent to the season, introducing a line of "martini-inspired, vodka-infused candies," according to a press release sent to Tasting Table.

Currently listed as upcoming on the Sugarfina website with an expected retail price of $32, the Martini Collection 3-Piece Candy Bento Box showcases a trio of flavors derived from popular styles of martinis. The Espresso Martini Truffle features rich Chopin chocolates in "shimmery gold-dusted shells." Lemon Drop Bears are Chopin-and-lemon gummy bears rolled in superfine sugar. Finally, Cosmopolitan Bears are tart Chopin gummies bursting with fresh cranberry flavor.

"We are so excited to partner with Chopin to create a sweet spin on a classic," said Scott LaPorta, Co-Investor and CEO of Sugarfina. "This collection brings to the table what both brands do best: creating innovative flavors that push the limits of what candy and vodka have to offer."