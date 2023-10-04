Sugarfina And Chopin Vodka Debut A Line Of Martini-Inspired Candies
As we head into the colder fall and winter months, our diets typically shift. Away we move from the fresh, light tastes of summer as we welcome the richer, more sumptuous culinary delights enjoyed with cold weather and the holidays. So it makes total sense that vodka-maker Chopin has teamed up with luxury candy boutique Sugarfina just in time for the parties and gift-giving incumbent to the season, introducing a line of "martini-inspired, vodka-infused candies," according to a press release sent to Tasting Table.
Currently listed as upcoming on the Sugarfina website with an expected retail price of $32, the Martini Collection 3-Piece Candy Bento Box showcases a trio of flavors derived from popular styles of martinis. The Espresso Martini Truffle features rich Chopin chocolates in "shimmery gold-dusted shells." Lemon Drop Bears are Chopin-and-lemon gummy bears rolled in superfine sugar. Finally, Cosmopolitan Bears are tart Chopin gummies bursting with fresh cranberry flavor.
"We are so excited to partner with Chopin to create a sweet spin on a classic," said Scott LaPorta, Co-Investor and CEO of Sugarfina. "This collection brings to the table what both brands do best: creating innovative flavors that push the limits of what candy and vodka have to offer."
Changing the conversation around vodka
Sugarfina is no stranger to the combination of spirits and candy. Since it was founded in Los Angeles in 2012, the company has crafted Champagne Bears, a gummy candy featuring the flavor of sparkling French wine. The company also partnered with another sparkling alcoholic beverage maker, TRULY, for a line of gummy bears inspired by the company's hard seltzers. It's not Sugarfina's first time giving vodka a turn in their candy bento boxes, either — they produced a special release with Texas distiller Tito's Handmade Vodka in 2018.
Chopin, meanwhile, is "the world's first super-premium vodka from the last vodka-making family in Poland," the press release claims. Founded in 1993, the distillery is dedicated to working with Polish farmers located within 20 miles of its operation to provide the potatoes, rye, and wheat needed for fermentation. Chopin's further mission is to move public perception of vodka away from its purposefully bland, inert image to a spirit "meant to be savored, appreciated, collected, and discussed." That said, it makes sense why Chopin would engage with fellow luxury brand Sugarfina to change the conversation around vodka, its qualities, and how it is enjoyed — and it sounds like the new sweet treats will give candy- and vodka-lovers alike some new flavors to ponder.