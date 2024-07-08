The Cheesy, Comforting Classic You Need To Roast Over An Open Fire This Summer

An essential part of planning a camping trip is putting together a list of meals you can cook outdoors. Pasta may not be at the top of your mind as something that's great for roasting over a campfire, but imagine enjoying some warm lasagna to fend off the nighttime chill. Cooking it outdoors also infuses its gooey cheesiness with a smoky flavor for a richer-tasting meal.

To roast this classic comfort dish outdoors, you must bring the right ingredients and the right cookware. The Dutch oven is a heavy-duty pot that can handle campfire cooking, but it's important not to cook with it on top of an open fire. Dutch ovens warm up slowly, yet retain heat well. Placing it on top of campfire flames, where the heat is high and uncontrollable, will likely burn the food. This is especially true for something like lasagna, which needs time for its noodles to cook and for the flavors to meld together.

Instead, let the fire burn down to yield a pile of live coals. It'll be easier to control the temperature by adding or reducing the pieces you use, and the heat will be more consistent. Just like when cooking lasagna in the oven at home, preheat the Dutch oven to reach 350 F by stacking the pot on top of pieces of hot charcoal and placing several pieces on the lid. Once the pot is warmed up, remove it from the coals so you can start making the lasagna.