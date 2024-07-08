Genever: The Dutch Liquor With A Unique Drinking Ritual

Colloquially referred to as Dutch Gin, genever (pronounced juh-nee-vuhr) is a unique spirit category with a rich history and a bold palette. If you've never had genever before, the easiest way to understand what it tastes like is to look at the ingredients. Unlike gin, genever is not a neutral grain spirit. Sharing a similar mash bill to bourbon, genever is most commonly made by distilling corn, rye, and malted barley. The difference is that genever must also contain gin's main flavor, juniper.

This halfway point between whiskey and gin is what makes genever so unique. It has the rich botanical flavors of gin and the mellow richness of unaged whiskey wrapped together. Why genever gets so much less attention relative to other spirit categories is something of a mystery but there are a few historical circumstances we can point to. Before we do, it's worth noting that genever is protected by an A.O.C. which means it can only be legally produced in The Netherlands, Belgium, and small sections of both France and Germany.

The Netherlands is the country most often associated with genever (likely because they were the ones who first introduced the drink to Britain), but Belgium was a powerhouse of genever production up until the 20th century. From 1919 until 1985, Belgium underwent a partial Prohibition which, combined with the destruction of both World Wars, effectively crippled the Belgian genever industry.