The Old-School Cocktail Tony Abou-Ganim Says You Need To Try - Exclusive

The Holland House cocktail's origins are bathed in mystery and the story of how this drink came to be is not super clear. The official recipe was first published in the 1895 book "Modern American Drinks: How to Mix and Serve All Kinds of Cups and Drinks." This version included rye whiskey, bitters, and triple sec, so it was considerably different from the classic version of the drink that we know today. The 1930s book "The Savoy Cocktail Book" included the recipe for the Holland House that gained the most popularity. Despite its murky origins, the cocktail was popular at the beginning of the 1900s — though it initially lacked the now signature genever.

Before the Holland House, a drink known as the Martinez existed and is believed to be a starting point for the Holland House (and also the Martini). The main difference is that the Martinez includes bitters. But what truly sets the Holland House apart is its inclusion of genever. Genever is a clear, malted-grain spirit with heavy juniper notes that is only produced in Holland or Belgium — hence the cocktail's name. This spirit has been described as a sweeter gin, and given that juniper is gin's main flavor, this comparison makes sense. Some have even described it as a cross between whiskey and gin. So, if you enjoy the idea of a gin Martini but are looking for something not quite as intense, a Holland House could be the drink for you.