The Fruity Liqueur That's Missing From Your Long Island Iced Tea

While there are several varieties, triple sec is the most commonly used for Long Island Iced Tea. This dry orange liqueur is intense yet fresh and mildly sweet, with a strong emphasis on the citrus notes. There are many brands to choose from, and you can even make it yourself using naval oranges, but Cointreau is a popular choice to go with.

If it's the sweeter tones you want, try curaçao. This variety hinges on sweetness, so you'll detect floral or vanilla notes peeking through. Underneath is a trace of bitterness that lingers delicately behind, along with a subtle citrus fragrance. Then there's also Grand Marnier, which bears cognac's spicy-sweet and slightly burnt flavor sensation. Even so, the orange essence still shines through, infusing the drink with a bright complexity. Choose whichever sounds most appealing, or switch it up to make your own perfect version of a Long Island Iced Tea.

The specific amount varies from one recipe to another, as well as how accentuated you want the orange notes to be. Generally speaking, you can use an equal amount with the remaining alcohol like rum, gin, vodka, and tequila. For one glass, around half an ounce of each will do. Once you've mixed everything, finish it off with an orange garnish to seal the deal. Instead of a lemon slice like always, try an orange spiral, an orange twist, a dried orange slice, or even a sprinkle of zest.