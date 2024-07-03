Lemon Juice Is The Secret Ingredient For An Unbeatable Potato Salad

It won't take much lemon juice to elevate your potato salad. About 2 tablespoons of lemon juice is sufficient for every eight servings of potato salad. If the recipe uses lots of mayo, then you might want to add more to taste until you reach the desired level of acidity.

After the juice is squeezed, consider combining it with all of the dressing ingredients so the flavors meld while the potatoes boil. Or add the juice directly to the warm potatoes so it soaks up the flavor from the start, similar to Greek-style lemon potatoes, but hold off on the mayo until the spuds cool. Another option is to wait until the potatoes are ready, then combine all of the ingredients at once in the bowl and mix thoroughly. And since these are fresh lemons, use lemon zest to add more of the fruit's essence without thinning out the dressing too much — no reason to waste it, after all.

If you've never had lemon juice in potato salad, make Tasting Table's creamy dill potato salad recipe that already uses the secret ingredient. For any of you who prefer a tamed-down version of the side dish, add lemon juice to our classic southern potato salad recipe. And consider these tips for making a potato salad that is full of flavor to serve at your next meal.