Turn Watermelon Into Poke For A Vegan Substitution
If you are vegan, there is no need to miss out on all the fun of a poke bowl. Hawaiian in origin, traditional poke consists of chunks of marinated raw fish served over rice, with plenty of room for customization. This won't do for vegans, but diced watermelon makes the perfect plant-based alternative to tuna for your poke fix.
The best way to cut watermelon for a poke bowl is to slice it into thick rounds, then remove the rind and cut the flesh into bite-sized cubes. This size and shape will allow the watermelon to absorb a poke marinade evenly and resemble the traditional chunks of fish found in poke bowls. Be sure to use a sharp knife for clean cuts and a more appealing presentation. Once you have your marinated watermelon poke, serve it over a bed of rice and add your favorite toppings for a refreshing and vegan-friendly poke bowl experience.
Delicious twists for flavorful watermelon poke
Watermelon poke can go many flavorful directions with the use of various fresh ingredients and creative toppings. By experimenting with different combinations, you can create a truly unique poke bowl tailored to your taste preferences. While rice is a conventional base, why not stuff avocados with your vegan poke for a fun twist? The creamy texture of avocado pairs perfectly with the marinated watermelon, and you get a lovely little avocado bowl you can eat straight from. Alternatively, you could serve the poke over a bed of greens for a light and refreshing salad.
When it comes to toppings, you can go the traditional route with ingredients like sesame seeds, sliced cucumbers, and chopped scallions. For additional crunch, top with diced bell pepper or crushed peanuts. Shelled edamame can also be a great addition, providing a nice texture and a boost of protein. A drizzle of spicy mayo or a squeeze of fresh lime juice can be the finishing touch that takes your poke to new heights. With these delicious twists, watermelon poke can become a versatile and exciting vegan dish that is both flavorful and satisfying.