Turn Watermelon Into Poke For A Vegan Substitution

If you are vegan, there is no need to miss out on all the fun of a poke bowl. Hawaiian in origin, traditional poke consists of chunks of marinated raw fish served over rice, with plenty of room for customization. This won't do for vegans, but diced watermelon makes the perfect plant-based alternative to tuna for your poke fix.

The best way to cut watermelon for a poke bowl is to slice it into thick rounds, then remove the rind and cut the flesh into bite-sized cubes. This size and shape will allow the watermelon to absorb a poke marinade evenly and resemble the traditional chunks of fish found in poke bowls. Be sure to use a sharp knife for clean cuts and a more appealing presentation. Once you have your marinated watermelon poke, serve it over a bed of rice and add your favorite toppings for a refreshing and vegan-friendly poke bowl experience.