The Unexpected Vegetable You Should Be Adding To Sicilian Caponata

Eggplant caponata is a Sicilian dish used as a pasta sauce or stewed veggie when fresh, transforming into an all-purpose condiment when stored in a jar. While the original recipe stews tomatoes, eggplants, and aromatics with capers and olives into chunky, saucy perfection, okra is the unexpected vegetable that will take your caponata to the next level.

Like tomatoes and eggplant, okra is a summer vegetable that'll make for an equally fresh seasonal addition to caponata. Its vegetal savoriness and chewy texture studded with the crunchy pop of its seeds will add a lot of depth to caponata. Plus, as a key ingredient in tomato and aromatic recipes like gumbo, you know that okra pairs well with those same overlapping ingredients in caponata. Okra will bestow the same textural benefits to caponata as it does to gumbo. Not only will rings of okra provide a chewy contrast to tender eggplant and saucy tomatoes, but the slimy mucilage okra emits will thicken the caponata as a whole.

While slime might be an off-putting characteristic, a stewed caponata will draw it out of the okra and incorporate it seamlessly into the surrounding liquid. The mucilage is flavorless and has a similar effect on crushed tomatoes as a cornstarch slurry — it'll make a fresh batch of caponata more substantial and a more cohesive condiment.