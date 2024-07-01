What Makes German-Style Pickled Eggs Unique?

Pickling is magic, as it preserves and transforms a wide range of foods. Of course, there are classic options like pickled red onions or dill pickles but the technique works terrifically with proteins too. There are the dive-bar favorite pickled hot dogs and for even more snacking joy, German-style pickled eggs. This delicious food packs an aromatic and textural punch, with a hard-boiled egg delectably infused in an aromatic brine.

It's a preparation method that's especially popular in Germany, where the dish is called "soleier." With origins dating back to the 1700s, it's a food that emerged when poultry producers had an excess of eggs. They'd boil the eggs and throw them into a brine, sometimes also used for pickles. Using this technique, they were able to enjoy the snack for months afterward.

Today, the tradition continues with quite an aromatic selection from the spice pantry that makes it into the mix. Selections like caraway, bay leaves, peppercorns, cloves, mustard seeds, and celery seeds are also used. For an extra bite, cooks integrate sliced onions, garlic, mustard, plus some sugar or juniper berries to round out the result. This variety of ingredients is similar to other German classics like bratwurst or sauerbraten, which make the perfect pairing to this type of pickled egg.