What Smells Are Normal For Sourdough Starter?

We all know the intoxicating aroma of sourdough bread as it bakes, along with the instantly identifiable smells wafting from the dough as it rises and proofs, but your homemade sourdough starter might be more of a question mark when it comes to scent. That little jar of starter contains wild yeasts and lactobacilli, all feeding on flour to perform the rather miraculous job of leavening and flavoring your baked goods. As with many ingredients, the starter doesn't always smell or taste like the finished product.

A sourdough starter is a complicated system of yeasts and bacteria, and as they consume the flour that's there to keep them alive until the next feeding, they'll give off byproducts that can have less than pleasant smells. There's an alcohol aroma as the yeasts ferment starches, and there will be sour, vinegary smells from the bacteria. As the starter goes longer without a feeding, the changing balance of bacteria can cause a nail polish-like aroma. You might even get a cheesy, dirty foot smell, a whiff of musty body odor, or even vomit. This is related to the age of your starter, how recently the starter has been fed, and what yeasts and bacteria are present. Even the flour you choose for your starter and loaves can influence the amount of sour tang you'll smell and taste.