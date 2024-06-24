The Helpful Tip To Get You Out Of Costco A Little Bit Faster

Thoughtfully placing all the barcodes upright and laying your goods down in a single layer so they're highly visible also allows the cashier to easily meet their targets. However, it can be better to place the smaller items onto the conveyor belt so they aren't hidden among larger products. A Reddit user, who claims to be a front end employee at Costco, agrees with this technique, commenting, "This is the best thing to do. Leave 3-4 large items in the cart and load the rest onto the belt."

This way, cashiers can swiftly scan the bulkier items through while grabbing the smaller products from the belt without worrying about accidentally double scanning or missing them, which in turn increases their overall speed of service. To save even more time, place your smaller items in specific bags once they've been scanned. For example, allocate a particular bag for frozen items, one for bakery products, and another for cleaning supplies. This small preemptive move means you'll be able to bag up your groceries in an organized manner and unload them speedily into the refrigerator, freezer, or pantry once you get home too.

If these ideas feel like too much hard work, try scheduling your Costco trip during quieter hours when there are fewer shoppers. You'll save time at the till because the manageable queues will be smaller and the cashiers calmer, giving you the chance to truly savor that famous Costco $1.50 hotdog.