What Does It Mean To Hydrate Your Sourdough (And How Do You Calculate It)?

Sourdough bread recipes can seem like a foreign language only intelligible to bakers. From terms like autolyse, pre-ferment, and proof to the various ways to measure the ingredients by weight, volume, or percentage, the process can be a bit overwhelming. But sourdough bread at its most simple is made of just flour, water, and salt, along with a starter, which itself is just more flour and water. These three ingredients make up every type of sourdough — crusty, artisan loaves as well as soft loaf breads, and the main difference is in the proportion of water to flour, which is known in baker's lingo as hydration.

Knowing the hydration percent of a recipe gives you a quick way to know how wet the mixed dough will be. Very hydrated doughs are about 80% water or higher, very dry doughs are in the 55% range, and moderate hydration lands between those numbers. You want to know how hydrated a dough is before you embark on making a loaf for several reasons. With high hydration doughs like ciabatta, for instance, very wet dough is messy. It's hard to shape and tends to stick to everything around it. The higher hydration creates a crunchier crust and takes longer to bake. So if you know the hydration of a recipe, you know a lot about the journey ahead from dough to finished bread. Now that you know what hydration means for a bread recipe, we'll talk you through how to calculate it.