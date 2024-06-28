The Canned Ingredient You Need For A Pop Of Color In Your Next Tzatziki Sauce

There are many delicious ways to make use of a can of beets, but one of the most captivating is their ability to add a vibrant hue to tzatziki. This special ingredient not only adds visual appeal but also brings an earthy, slightly bitter sweetness that balances the otherwise refreshing flavors of this creamy condiment.

To make this pink-tinged delight, start by draining the beets. Then you have three options: Grate the beets, use the drained liquid from the can of beets, or blend the whole beets with the yogurt before proceeding with your classic tzatziki sauce. Given the beet's flavor profile, it is important to balance the flavors of the tzatziki thoughtfully. If the earthiness comes across as too strong, consider adding a touch more lemon juice or mint to enhance the overall taste and add a touch of brightness. A sprinkle of feta cheese on top of the tzatziki can also add some welcome acidity and balance.