The Canned Ingredient You Need For A Pop Of Color In Your Next Tzatziki Sauce
There are many delicious ways to make use of a can of beets, but one of the most captivating is their ability to add a vibrant hue to tzatziki. This special ingredient not only adds visual appeal but also brings an earthy, slightly bitter sweetness that balances the otherwise refreshing flavors of this creamy condiment.
To make this pink-tinged delight, start by draining the beets. Then you have three options: Grate the beets, use the drained liquid from the can of beets, or blend the whole beets with the yogurt before proceeding with your classic tzatziki sauce. Given the beet's flavor profile, it is important to balance the flavors of the tzatziki thoughtfully. If the earthiness comes across as too strong, consider adding a touch more lemon juice or mint to enhance the overall taste and add a touch of brightness. A sprinkle of feta cheese on top of the tzatziki can also add some welcome acidity and balance.
Creative uses for this beet-hued condiment
Now, how you use this colorful tzatziki is only limited by your imagination. In its simplest form, you can serve it as a dip for fresh vegetables, crackers, or pita bread. However, if you are looking to get a bit creative, why not use the beet tzatziki to top off mashed potatoes for added color and flavor, or mix it into an egg salad?
Tzatziki made with canned beets can also work beautifully as a dressing for pasta or potato salad, a marinade, a spread for wraps or sandwiches, or as an alternative condiment to the traditional tzatziki in the Greek dish gyros. For an unexpected pop of color, drizzle it over roasted vegetables, grain bowls, or grilled meats. You could even swirl it into soups for added creaminess and a beautiful presentation.
The possibilities are endless with this versatile and eye-catching condiment. Experiment with it in your favorite dishes and enjoy the burst of flavor and color it brings!