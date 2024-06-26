The Correct Way To Store Leftover Canned Crab Meat

Regardless of your proximity to the ocean, canned crab is a tinned speciality that allows you to enjoy the sweetly briny crustacean whenever you please. Beyond its accessibility, canned crab is also budget-friendly and easy to eat. Plus, it lasts way longer than freshly caught crab. Though it's worth stocking up on, if you manage to open up too many different cans and are suddenly laden with leftovers, knowing how to store uneaten crab is essential.

Once canned crab has been opened, anything left behind must be removed from the tin. Like other canned goods, this step can reduce the risk of leaching chemicals and, more importantly, help preserve quality. In fact, transferring crab to a different container is one of the most effective ways to keep the meat tasting and smelling its best. Not to mention that the right vessel — ideally, an airtight container — can even limit cross-contamination once stored. While we're partial to non-porous glass options, plastic containers or bags work well also.

When it comes to packing leftover crab with its brine, the choice is yours. Just be mindful that discarding the liquid makes leftovers approachable as the meat will be prepped and ready-to-use. In any case, after crab is moved into a container and labeled with the date, it can be placed in the fridge. Keeping crab cold will slow spoilage and prolong freshness, which is why it's key to store leftovers on the bottom shelf towards the back of the fridge where it's the chilliest.