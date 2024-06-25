A Sheet Pan Makes Bibimbap Even Easier

The Korean dish with the fun name is also one of the most popular among Americans. We love bibimbap, maybe because of our penchant for things in bowls, or possibly because we can't get enough of the flavors that are intrinsic to Korean cuisine. Traditional bibimbap is a combination of steamed white rice, vegetables (spinach, soy bean sprouts, carrots, and bell peppers), toasted sesame oil, gochujang (Korean red chili paste), and a sunny side up egg.

This is a variation on a vegetarian bibimbap recipe, but the addition of thinly sliced bulgogi beef is also widely served. There are regional versions of bibimbap that include everything from raw, sliced beef to various types of fish or seafood, and vegetables such as sweet potato, kale, mushrooms, or zucchini. Translated from Korean, "bibimbap" combines the word "bibim," meaning "mix together," and "bap," which translates to "cooked rice." And indeed, the dish is traditionally mixed thoroughly before it's eaten.

Whatever your preference for ingredients, there are a lot of them — and the traditional way to cook this beloved dish takes some time, calling for cooking each component separately. We found an easier way to put together bibimbap: Cook your vegetables and other additions on a sheet pan all at once. Then, you need only to add the rice and egg to the bowl once all other elements are cooked. Rather than blanching or sautéeing the different veggies separately, roasting them is a much faster solution, and the ingredients take on a richer, more caramelized profile. Once everything for your bibimbap is cooked, you're ready to add the raw veggies and fried egg.