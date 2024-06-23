The Preheating Trick You Need For Easier Oven Cleaning

Let's be honest, even the most enthusiastic home cooks don't exactly look forward to deep-cleaning their kitchens and appliances. But as tedious as the task may be, we all know it's a necessary one, especially when it comes to the oft-used oven. You can create a beautifully roasted bird or perfectly baked cake, but pulling it out of a gunky, grease-caked oven can instantly give you (or your guests) the ick. Beyond that of course, keeping the pricey appliance clean and well-maintained is one of the best ways to ensure its longevity. Thankfully, there are quite a few tips out there to make cleaning your oven somewhat less difficult — and, therefore, less dreaded. (Hey, we're not above taking shortcuts if it means we get to spend less time scrubbing.)

For one thing, you can take this ingenious trick for a spin: Instead of going straight into your oven with a rag and spray bottle in hand, you should try cranking up the heat in it first. Yep, just as you preheat your oven before cooking, you'll want to preheat it before cleaning. Why? Well, the higher temperatures will help to loosen up all the stuck-on grease, grime, and charred carbon deposits along the oven's surfaces, making the accumulated mess way easier to remove than it would be if you went in cold. However, the heat itself isn't the only reason this method works like a charm.