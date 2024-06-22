What's That Gray Liquid In Your Sourdough Starter (And Do You Have To Throw It Out)?

If you've jumped on the sourdough bandwagon, you know there's a lot of thought and care that goes into keeping that homemade jar of starter active and happy. That's because the starter is full of wild yeast that is biding its time until you need it. As the starter waits for you to get your next batch of bread going, the yeast and lacto-bacteria in the sticky mass slowly feed on the starch left in the sticky mass. It's easy to see one sign of life — the air bubbles that are given off as a by-product of fermentation. One other natural process in the jar of starter is some alcohol and sour lactic acid that gathers in the jar; it's affectionately called "hooch" by bakers.

Hooch can range from a clearish color to very dark gray depending on how old your starter is and how long it's been since the yeast and bacteria were fed and replenished. It might look grim, but there's a lot of good sourdough flavor in hooch from the lacto-bacteria. It's part of the hydration in your baker's percentage, which is the ratio of flour to other important ingredients, like water. So don't discard it. Just stir it back into the starter before you feed it again.