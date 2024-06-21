Save That Leftover Olive Brine To Give Your Pasta Dishes Extra Flavor

There's a reason pasta is our favorite go-to meal, and it's not just for the excuse to indulge in the carbs. Pasta is one of the most versatile, filling, and economical meals you can prepare. Sometimes, a great pasta dish can still be simple, but deliver a depth of flavor that will elevate it from good to great. Of the many tricks you can employ when it comes to crafting delectable pasta, adding olive brine is one of the most ingenious.

There's more than one reason not to throw out your leftover olive brine, and while martinis is the biggest one, using it for cooking is a close second. The brine in a jar of olives is a simple mixture of salt, water, and preservatives (and often, pimentos). The rich, fatty acids from the olives infuse with the water and salt as they marinate, creating a burst of umami that is hard to match. Hacking your pasta with olive brine quickly and easily levels up the dish, and there are a couple of ways to use it, starting with adding it to your pasta water.

Instead of liberally adding salt to the pasta water, add salt plus a splash of some olive brine. You can experiment with a couple of tablespoons, or go big if you're not afraid: A large pot of pasta water can handle a good amount of brine. Just remember that if you're using a water-to-pasta ratio, you'll need to be mindful of adding extra liquid.