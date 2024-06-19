Here's How To Freeze Leftover Starter To Make A Shortcut Sourdough Bread Later

Making sourdough bread is a labor of love — a multi-step process that builds rich flavor through the fermentation of wild yeast interacting with the proteins of flour. Few things beat the satisfaction of turning a few simple ingredients into homemade sourdough bread. But keeping a starter alive, let alone making one from scratch, can be tricky, especially if you travel or have other responsibilities that interfere with the process of feeding the waiting yeast. But Nathan Myhrvold, Founder of Modernist Cuisine and lead author of "Modernist Bread" has developed a process for saving your starter that could be a game changer.

He suggests freezing the excess starter in an ice cube tray to allow you to hold it for up to two months. Unfed starter can tolerate about a week in the fridge, so freezing gives you a much longer opportunity to use the starter. However, the yeasts and bacteria that fuel the beautiful rise of your bread will not survive, but the flavor will be there, sort of like a bouillon cube for bread. With the frozen starter cubes, some fresh yeast and your dough recipe, you'll get a loaf of what Myhrvold calls second-chance sourdough.