Upgrade Sliders Into Burger Kebabs For A Fun Take On The Classic Appetizer

Burgers are typically a main dish loaded with cheese and toppings on a bun, whereas their smaller counterparts known as sliders function as both starters and entrees (if you eat a couple). To switch things up for your next cookout or casual dinner party, take inspiration from both of these classic dishes to make burger kebabs. Kebabs, which you might typically make with grilled meats and vegetables, make great handheld appetizers that are easily customizable for your family and other guests.

There are a few reasons why it's worth the effort to scale down the size of burgers and toppings to bite-sized proportions layered on skewers. First, it's an easy technique to get all of the flavors from a classic burger without a bun if you want to minimize carbs or maintain a gluten-free diet, or if you prefer to try different small portions rather than commit to an entire sandwich. It's also an easy option for a picnic or pool party when you don't want to deal with plates and forks (less clean-up for you as host). The burger kebabs can even use up leftover ingredients like the jar of pickles that's been in the back of the fridge for too long or those cherry tomatoes that will spoil soon. And, really, it's just a fun way to serve the staple burger ingredients as appetizers that will impress the eyes and stomachs of your guests. Who needs a bun anyway, right?