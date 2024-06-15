Don't Toss Overripe Strawberries. They Are Perfect For Frozen Desserts

If you've ever made any of these icy treats with fresh firm strawberries, then you'll find it easy to use overripe strawberries since the process is the same. The simplest is making strawberry popsicles. Just put the mushy strawberries, sugar, water, and lemon juice (this helps round out the sweet flavor with a pleasant tartness) in a blender, blend, pour into molds, and freeze. After a few hours, you'll be happily licking your bright red, deliciously sweet pops. If you prefer a creamy popsicle, simply add a dairy product like yogurt to the mixture when blending.

Strawberry sorbet is another fantastic strawberry dessert to sweeten up your life. The key difference from making pops is that you freeze the strawberries before blending them. This small extra step is what produces that signature slushy consistency of a sorbet. After blending the frigid fruits, add water and lemon juice, blend again, and transfer to a container before freezing.

For those who enjoy ice cream, overripe strawberries are a perfect addition. Puree the fruit with water and lemon juice then cook for a few minutes until the mixture reduces by about a third. Cool then refrigerate. In the meantime, make your ice cream as usual or simply get a store-bought tub. Now add the strawberry puree to the ice cream in a swirling motion, freeze, and it's ready to devour.