Jazz Up Bland Bran Muffins By Toasting Your Wheat Bran First

Next to decadent chocolate or fruity blueberry, bran muffins aren't the most exciting of baked goods. But, that doesn't mean you should write them off just yet. While they may have a reputation for being basic and bland, the reality is that the muffins can boast layers of complexity. The trick, however, is knowing how to unlock wheat bran's full flavor potential, which is where toasting comes in. Regardless of the recipe, toasting bran can effortlessly transform muffins into something capable of inspiring even the most serious of bran muffin skeptics.

Baking with bran has its benefits, which is why bran-based goodies continue to be a mainstay in muffin baskets. Most notably, wheat bran is loaded with an abundance of nutrients and fiber, making it a healthy addition to sweet treats. Likewise, bran can also give recipes a textural edge with its delicate flakiness. Plus, the cereal can even contribute a pleasant malty sweetness and nutty depth. That said, these flavors tend to be fairly subtle unless the wheat bran is toasted prior to being sprinkled into a recipe. But why?

As bran toasts, it undergoes the Maillard reaction, which directly impacts flavor. Along with heightening nuttiness, a brief roast also allows bran to develop additional flavors of spice and caramel, amping up richness. Since toasting can take wheat bran to the next level, it's only natural that using the ingredient in bran muffins will produce flavorful treats that are anything but bland.