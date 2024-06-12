The Smoky Ingredient That Instantly Elevates Any Bbq Sauce

Warm summer evenings are perfect for cooking on the patio, and adding that smoke flavor from the grill makes your steaks, chicken, or veggies so much better. But as we've all experienced, the weather doesn't always cooperate. It could be extra hot, pouring rain, or just too cold and windy to stand by the grill, but that doesn't mean you have to give up on getting that smoky essence. Adding smoked paprika to your bbq sauce brings that grilled, smoky flavor to your food no matter where you've cooked it — under the broiler, on a hot grill pan, or even on the grill for extra smokiness.

Paprika is a spice made from dried and powdered chili peppers, and comes in several varieties. Smoked paprika is made in a similar way except the drying happens over low heat and wood smoke, concentrating smoky flavor in the oils that are naturally found in the peppers. Spanish smoked paprika is the most popular variety, smoked with oak and made with pimiento peppers. The process gives smoked paprika a bold and rich smoke flavor, the perfect addition to bbq sauce.