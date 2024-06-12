The Crunchy Ingredient That Gives Bean Salad A Major Texture Upgrade

What's not to love about bean salad? It's so yummy, can feed a crowd at a moment's notice, and it's the American classic you can pair with almost any main dish. And yes, no matter what diet you're on, whether vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free, bean salad ticks the box. Before you whip up a bowl of this beans and veggies assortment, take our advice and include at least one crunchy ingredient that'll give your salad a crowd-pleasing texture upgrade. Enter celery.

Here's why celery's crispy texture is a plus in bean salad. First, science has proven that crunchiness is a universally loved food texture. Secondly, that cracking sensation in the mouth sends signals to our brains that are interpreted as "fresh and nutritious." At the same time, the loud sound creates an addictive multi-sensory experience that makes the food seem tastier than ever; no wonder you find yourself reaching for one more mouthful after another of the crispy delights.

In addition to the benefits that come from its crunchy texture, celery is a nutrient-packed vegetable. It carries several anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative compounds that protect various body systems, including the digestive and musculoskeletal systems. And it's also a low-calorie ingredient if that's something you're keen on.