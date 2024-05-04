10 Ways To Use Celery Leaves In The Kitchen

From celery leaves to carrot tops, the stalks, leaves, peels, and tops of fruits and vegetables are often tossed aside without a second glance. They are commonly categorized as waste when, in reality, they are both a nutritious and tasty part of the ingredient — and ones that can add some pizzazz to your favorite recipes.

This is no exception when it comes to celery leaves. The fibrous stalks are often used in soups and stocks and make a perfect snack with some peanut butter on top. But what about the leafy greens attached to the stalks of this vegetable? Think twice next time you go to toss away the leaves. Landing a leafy head of celery is a bonus in the culinary world. These nutrient-rich leaves pack a flavorful punch and add dimension to soups, salads, sauces, and much more by providing all the powerful flavors of celery without the stringiness of the stocks.

Celery leaves also offer a nutritional boost of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and macronutrients — including a great source of calcium and Vitamin E — and are a useful digestive aid. In fact, the leaves are some of the most nutritious parts of celery and, as an added bonus, can help reduce inflammation. Whether you cook them or use them raw, hold on to those celery leaves. You'll lower food waste and bring some creativity to the kitchen. Here is some inspiration to get you started.