Is It Dangerous To Grill In The Rain?

You've been planning the perfect summer barbecue all week, but alas, the weather has taken a turn for the worse with heavy rain on the forecast. You've decided the party must go on but wonder if it's dangerous to grill in the rain. The answer is both yes and no. It's dangerous if you're using an electric grill in the rain — it's like using an electric toaster in the shower or tub, which you should never do. The electricity from electric appliances, like toasters and grills, can flow from the water and electrocute you. Along with rain, when it snows, you should also avoid using your electric grill, as snow can melt into water.

Water can also cause sparks and make an electronic appliance or an outlet overheat, which in turn can become a dangerous fire. Unless you're using a water-resistant smartphone or an electric vehicle, it's best to not to mix rain with electronic appliances like electric grills. But let's say you have a pellet, charcoal, or gas grill instead of an electric one. In that case, it is safe to grill when it rains or snows; just keep the lid over the food unless you enjoy a rain-drenched meal. And wear rainproof clothing, like a poncho and rain boots as needed.