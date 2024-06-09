Can You Keep Fresh Mint At Room Temperature?

Having fresh mint on hand in your kitchen is a game-changer, from the wide range of different recipes you can use mint in to how lovely it smells. The challenge with fresh mint, however, is just how quickly it starts browning and wilting. One day you have brilliant green, aromatic mint on your counter, and the next day you've got a dead plant you can't use. So, how can you prolong the joy of fresh mint?

Being able to keep mint out on your counter at room temperature really is the dream. This may very well inspire you to use it more often, and if you're throwing it into nearly everything you're making, it might be gone before it even has a chance to wilt. Once you know the basic tips for cooking with mint, you can elevate your favorite recipes with its zing, from simple fruit salads to Indian curries. The good news is that you can absolutely keep your mint out at room temperature with just a little bit of prep. Make sure you pick a fresh-looking leaf bundle at the store. If it's in one of those plastic containers, take it out as those can allow some bacteria in, which will spoil the mint faster. Trim the stems and put the mint in a jar filled with water, changing the water each day to maintain freshness. The mint will stay in good shape for about a week this way.