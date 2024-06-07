Incorporate Bourbon Into Your Cold Foam For A Boozy Iced Coffee

Do you ever wish your cup of iced coffee was just a bit boozier? The iced coffee you have during a weekend afternoon is the perfect time to add a spirit for flavor and a little buzz. An easy solution to this craving? Add bourbon to your cold foam.

Some of bourbon's most common flavor notes include vanilla and caramel — two flavors that show up in coffee drinks all of the time — making it the perfect alcohol to integrate into an iced coffee. To make this happen, prepare your iced coffee or cold brew as normal, then, when it comes time to make the cold foam, add a splash of your favorite bourbon. If you're unfamiliar with the process of making cold foam, you simply use a handheld milk frother to froth up about a half cup of milk (or half & half) — or use our fool-proof ratio for the perfect cold foam.

If you need a bourbon recommendation, you can look to our ranked list of the 27 best bourbon brands or, if you're keeping a budget in mind, our list of the best bourbons under 50 bucks. When reading labels of potential bourbons, look out for "vanilla" or "caramel" in the description. If you're worried about the coffee being too strong and not sweet enough, you can always add a splash of vanilla syrup along with the bourbon to sweeten up the taste and accentuate the vanilla note from the booze.